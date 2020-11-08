145 people facing thousands in fines for attending Montreal Halloween party

By Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal

Almost 150 people could be facing fines of up to $5,000 for attending a Halloween party in Outremont last weekend.

Montreal police put an end to the celebrations which took place in an underground liquor store located on Durocher St. on the night of October 31.

Investigators got wind of the illegal gathering and obtained a remote warrant to intervene. The SPVM's morality squad conducted the operation with support from officers from a nearby precinct.

An SPVM spokesperson confirmed the raid and said all 145 attendees were identified and face three fines of $1,545 for violating COVID-19 health regulations.

A fourth ticket of $200 for violating the Alcoholic Beverages Offences Act could also be given out.

The raid followed a similar operation the week before in which 83 people were found at a gathering in an Ahuntsic warehouse.