iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

145 people facing thousands in fines for attending Montreal Halloween party

image

By Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal

Almost 150 people could be facing fines of up to $5,000 for attending a Halloween party in Outremont last weekend.

Montreal police put an end to the celebrations which took place in an underground liquor store located on Durocher St. on the night of October 31.

Investigators got wind of the illegal gathering and obtained a remote warrant to intervene. The SPVM's morality squad conducted the operation with support from officers from a nearby precinct.

An SPVM spokesperson confirmed the raid and said all 145 attendees were identified and face three fines of $1,545 for violating COVID-19 health regulations.

A fourth ticket of $200 for violating the Alcoholic Beverages Offences Act could also be given out.

The raid followed a similar operation the week before in which 83 people were found at a gathering in an Ahuntsic warehouse.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error