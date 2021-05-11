15,000 CEGEP teachers in Quebec on strike until Thursday

Thousands of CEGEP teachers will be on strike across Quebec from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. on May 13.

In the last few weeks, the general assemblies of 45 unions associated with the national federation of Quebec teachers (FNEEQ-CSN), which represents more than 15,000 teachers, voted positively for a five-day strike mandate.

Union members state that, after 18 months of talks over a collective agreement that expired more than a year ago, the uncertainty for teachers has gone on long enough.

They say they want to improve teaching and learning conditions in the province's CEGEPs and denounce the precariousness of both the regular sector and continuing education.

