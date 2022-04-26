15 cm of snow expected in Eastern Quebec beginning Wednesday

Several areas of eastern Quebec and northern New Brunswick will be hit by snowfall starting Wednesday, which could cause an accumulation of 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada said Tuesday that a significant low-pressure system will move up the east coast of the United States on Wednesday. Although the precipitation will start as rain, it will change to snow or sleet during the day in areas north of the Gaspé Peninsula from Rivière-du-Loup to Gaspé, Quebec, and the Edmundston, Campbellton and Bathurst areas of New Brunswick.

Areas in the southern Gaspé Peninsula along Baie des Chaleurs should be spared, however, as there were no special weather reports for them on Tuesday.

However, Environment Canada warned that the exact amount of snow to come remains difficult to assess on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to be near freezing.

The federal agency still expects the poor weather conditions to continue until Friday night.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2022