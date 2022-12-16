15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday

Ready your shovels: snow is blanketing Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon.

Light and blowing snow fell throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).



"We're dealing with a very slow-moving system. It’s actually, we’re on the battlefield between two systems so that’s why we have this long-lasting snow," said Environment Canada meteorologist Marie-Eve Giguere.

The temperature will hover around the 0 C mark throughout the day.

Montreal's snow clearing crews are on standby. The city has a budget of $187 million to clean its road network and spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the trucks are ready to hit the road.

"If we ever reach 15 centimetres, we will call the loading operation. And then we will need 3,000 employees and I assure you we have enough stuff, staff, and enough trucks to complete the operation," Sabourin said.



It's no small feat:



"We have 10,000 km to take care of. That’s the distance between Montreal and Beijing," he said.



ECCC is cautioning drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads.

At least two vehicles veered into ditches before 8 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 15, one heading north and the other south.



Another vehicle drove into a ditch going west the Trans-Canada highway near Route Harwood.

No schools in Montreal closed for snow days.

A snowfall warning was issued early Friday morning for the Island of Montreal, Longueuil-Varennes, Laval and Châteauguay-La Prairie areas.

