15-year-old boy struck by car, seriously injured, while riding bike in Monteregie town

A teenage boy riding a bicycle was struck by a car Monday afternoon on Route 223, along the Richelieu River near McMasterville, just outside Beloeil.

According to the intermunicipal police force of Richelieu-Saint-Laurent, the 15-year-old cyclist was transported to a hospital where, on his arrival, his condition was critical enough it wasn't clear he'd live.

By around 4:10 p.m., the victim was considered to be out of danger. The most critical of the boy's injuries were to his head, police said, without providing further details.

The incident took place at the intersection of Du Richelieu Road and Saint-François Street.

Police said they believe that the accident was not criminal. Investigators are on site to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Route 223 is closed in both directions from Montée Robert, in the Saint-Basile-le-Grand sector, to rue Bernard-Pilon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 11, 2021.