iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

15-year-old girl killed in Highway 40 crash in Montreal

A 15-year-old girl is dead and multiple people injured after a multi-car crash on Highway 40 on Sat., March 20, 2021. (Photo: Roussillon News)

A four-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island Saturday night left one person dead.

Four people were injured in the pile up.

Unfortunately, one of them, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Anik Lamirande Sunday morning. 

The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 40 eastbound, at Saint-Charles Blvd. in Kirkland. The impact was so violent that two of the four vehicles caught fire.

Among the three other people injured, is the alleged perpetrator of the accident who could face charges for dangerous driving causing death.

"The main suspect suffered significant injuries and is believed to be in critical condition. He will be interviewed by investigators as soon as his health permits," said Lamirande. "The main suspect could eventually face charges of dangerous driving causing death."

The investigation is ongoing.

Two other people suffered serious injuries, but their condition has stabilized.

The SQ will meet with various witnesses as their health allows.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error