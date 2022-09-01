iHeartRadio
15-year-old missing boy may be in Montreal area, police say

Quebec provincial police are looking for 15-year-old William Girard-St-Aubin, who was reported missing Aug. 28, 2022. (Photos courtesy of the Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old William Girard-St-Aubin, who has been missing since Aug. 28.

Last seen in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., police say he may be in the Montreal area, or somewhere else in Quebec.

Girard-St-Aubin stands at 6’2” (1.83 metres), weighs around 150 lbs (68 kilograms), has chestnut brown hair, brown eyes, and is said to have three moles under his left ear.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and sandals. It is also common for him to wear his hair up in a ponytail.

His family has reason to fear for his safety, police say.

Anyone with knowledge of his location should call 911. To communicate with officers confidentially, people can call 1-800-659-4264. 

