15-year-old Montreal boy missing since August could be in Toronto: police

Police believe a 15-year-old missing Montreal child could be in Toronto.

Ryan Kajjou was last seen Aug. 31, but he hasn't been heard from since mid-October, police say.

Kajjou has dark skin, is five-foot-seven-inches ( 1.72 metres), and weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). He has brown eyes and short, curly black hair.

Anyone with information on his location could call 911.

"His loved ones fear for his safety," read the police advisory.