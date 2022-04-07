iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

15-year-old stabbed in Montreal; police investigating

Montreal police cruisers at the scene of a reported stabbing of a 15-year-old boy near the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and Carignan Avenue on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (CTV News)

Montreal police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Police were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and Carignan Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The victim was injured in the upper body and sent to hospital, according to Const. Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson for the Montreal police. She said preliminary information indicated the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene of the attack, which happened not far from Louis-Riel High School.

Police said there doesn't appear to be a link between the incident and the nearby school.

This is a developing story. More to come.

 

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error