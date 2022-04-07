15-year-old stabbed in Montreal; police investigating

Montreal police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Police were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and Carignan Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The victim was injured in the upper body and sent to hospital, according to Const. Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson for the Montreal police. She said preliminary information indicated the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene of the attack, which happened not far from Louis-Riel High School.

Police said there doesn't appear to be a link between the incident and the nearby school.

This is a developing story. More to come.