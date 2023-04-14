iHeartRadio
150 housing units will be built in Nunavik, Que. this summer for health workers


This overhead photo depicts the community of Akulivik, a peninsula on the Hudson's Bay, home to approximately 507 people. (Photo courtesy Nunavik Tourism)

Quebec has authorized the construction of 150 housing units this summer for staff working in Nunavik health centres.

The project will cost $17.6 million, according to the provincial government.

The housing currently available to staff at the Tulattavik and Inuulitsivik health centres and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services is fully occupied.

The government says the real estate market in Nunavik is struggling to meet the region's housing needs.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says the lack of housing is one of the major obstacles in attracting health workers to Nunavik, a region in northern Quebec.

Jennifer Munick-Watkins, executive director of the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, said strengthening existing health teams and adding new employees will positively impact the services offered to the population.

The Tulattavik and Inuulitsivik health centers currently serve 14 Inuit communities.

Each apartment in the 150-unit project will have one or two bedrooms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2023. 

