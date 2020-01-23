16 Montreal bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until 6 a.m. for this year's Nuit Blanche

Sixteen Montreal bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until 6 a.m. for Nuit Blanche, the city's all-night arts and culture party, which this year will take place from the night of Feb. 29 to the morning of March 1.

It's the highest number of establishments granted permission to extend their service hours since the city first granted the privilege to nine bars in the Quartier Latin district in 2016. (Twelve bars received the special dispensation from 2017 to 2019).

This year, bars in the Quartier Latin and the Gay Village will be among those staying open until 6 a.m., rather than the usual closing time of 3 a.m.

The increased number is due to a rise in the number of requests from bars seeking permission to stay open longer, said Luc Rabouin, the Montreal executive commitee member responsible for economic and commercial development.

Here's the complete list of bars that will serve alcohol until 6 a.m. for Nuit Blanche: