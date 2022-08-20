iHeartRadio
16-year-old boy found shot, seriously injured in Saint-Laurent borough

A 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Saturday evening in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

The victim was shot in his lower body and was transported to hospital, where he will undergo surgery. Although he's in stable condition, Montreal police (SPVM) said he lost a lot of blood and his injuries are serious.

Police received the call to Saint-Laurent around 7 p.m.

The teen had reportedly exited a vehicle on Biret St. after he had already been shot, an SPVM spokesperson confirmed. The car, containing two men, then sped off.

Passersby stepped in to help the victim until police arrived. 

It is currently unclear where or when the actual shooting took place.

The victim, who is not known to police, could not say where the shooting happened or who did it.

The SPVM is investigating.  

