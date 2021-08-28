iHeartRadio
16-year-old girl arrested, man hospitalized after alleged 'intrafamily' assault in Montreal North

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after what police say was an “intrafamily assault with a weapon” Saturday night in Montreal North.

Montreal police received numerous 911 calls reporting the assault at roughly 7:30 p.m. They were called to an apartment building on Lacordaire Blvd.

A 64-year-old was rushed to hospital with upper-body injuries. The SPVM says his life is not in danger.

The girl was arrested on site.

The cause of the alleged assault is unknown; the site was blocked off as police investigated the incident. 

