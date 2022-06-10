16-year-old injured in Villeray shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday night in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood but is not sustaining any life-threatening injuries, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Police say the teenager was with a group of three other people when a vehicle pulled up beside him on Des Erable St.

Two people got out of the vehicle. After a brief argument, one of them -- a boy around the same age as the victim -- fired at him.

SPVM spokesperson Raphel Bergeron said the victim and the people he was with are refusing to cooperate with police, making it difficult to obtain further information.

The teenager presented himself to the hospital but is not gravely injured.

It's the latest incident in a string of youth violence across the city.