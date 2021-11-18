16-year-old Laval girl missing, police say she could be in Montreal

Laval police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Sabrine Ghammouri, who hasn't returned home for more than two weeks.

Police say Ghammouri reportedly made "worrying remarks about her safety."

Ghammouri is 5"4' (1.65 metres), has brown eyes, black and red hair, speaks French and wears several earrings in both ears.

She left her home on Oct. 31 and never returned, police say. She may be in Montreal.

Anyone with information about Ghammouri's whereabouts can communicate confidentially with police at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the LVL file 211031-073.

(Photo courtesy of the Laval police department)