16-year-old shot and killed in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood: Police
Warning: Images in this story contain elements some viewers might find disturbing.
A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the upper body Sunday night in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, police say.
The shooting took place at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Villeray St. and 20th Ave. in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
The victim was found unconcious and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
Police are calling the event a homicide, though the supposed attacker's motives are still unclear.
A Montreal paramedic stands over the body of a 16-year-old shooting victim at the intersection of 20th Ave. and Villeray Street on Nov. 14, 2021 (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
Police and paramedics were on the scene. A barricade was erected.
The case has been transferred to the major crimes unit, which will conduct interviews with possible witnesses.
-- Published with files from CTV's Cosmo Santamaria.