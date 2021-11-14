iHeartRadio
16-year-old shot and killed in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood: Police

image.png

Warning: Images in this story contain elements some viewers might find disturbing.

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the upper body Sunday night in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, police say.

The shooting took place at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Villeray St. and 20th Ave. in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

The victim was found unconcious and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police are calling the event a homicide, though the supposed attacker's motives are still unclear. 

A Montreal paramedic stands over the body of a 16-year-old shooting victim at the intersection of 20th Ave. and Villeray Street on Nov. 14, 2021 (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

Police and paramedics were on the scene. A barricade was erected.

The case has been transferred to the major crimes unit, which will conduct interviews with possible witnesses. 

-- Published with files from CTV's Cosmo Santamaria. 

