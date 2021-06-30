17 homes, 8 cars raided in Sorel-Tracy drug bust; no arrests made

Seventeen homes are being searched and eight vehicles have been seized by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) as part of ongoing efforts to obstruct a drug trafficking ring in Montreal's Montérégie region.

Wednesday morning, several dozen officers began canvassing the multiple locations in Sorel-Tracy, assisted by the canine squad and forensic technicians.

An investigation into the alleged drug ring started seven months ago with officers gathering evidence on numerous suspects.

There have been no arrests, but the force notes this could change in the coming weeks.

Quebec provincial police state they are working to disable an organized crime ring in the area and stop the distribution of different types of drugs.

This is the latest in a recent string of drug raids in the Greater Montreal area.

Tuesday, Longueuil police (SPAL) raided five locations in Saint-Hubert, Chambly, Carignan and Montreal to disband an alleged methamphetamine and cocaine drug ring on the island of Montreal and the South Shore.

Officers confirmed about $1.9 million-worth of product and cash were confiscated. No arrests were made.

Earlier this month, Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed it arrested three people in the West Island and seized $2.5 million-worth of synthetic drugs and opiates.

Two of the arrested suspects, Charles Laberge, 25, and Michael Eustache, 56, appeared at the Montreal courthouse and are facing various charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.