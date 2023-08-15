17 sent to hospital after bear spray attack at Quebec camp

A large group of campers, including children, were taken to hospital Monday evening after they were caught in the crossfire of a bear spray attack in Quebec's Mauricie region.

According to provincial police (SQ), a group of suspects targeted a single man inside the camp's cafeteria with bear repellent, but the spray spread through the air, affecting bystanders.

Emergency services were called to the site in Hérouxville around 7 p.m. In total, 17 people were transported to a hospital in the Shawinigan area to be treated for eye and respiratory irritation.

The attack occurred at a summer camp for families, not just children, SQ spokesperson Éloïse Cossette clarified, noting that both adults and kids were impacted.

No severe injuries were reported.

Five suspects between ages 17 and 21 were involved in the incident, Cossette said. All of them are from Montreal.

"Social workers were called in to explain that we were dealing with individuals who wanted to attack a single man, and that this was not directed against all the people," she explained.

All five suspects were arrested and two cannisters of bear spray were seized.

With files from The Canadian Press.