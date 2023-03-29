iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

17 stolen luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal worth nearly $1M: police


(Pexels)

Montreal police (SPVM) is offering a cash reward for information on seventeen stolen vehicles seized from the Port of Montreal worth nearly $1 million.

Police say an operation led by the Canada Border Services Agency led officers to the vehicles on March 22.

The seized vehicles, mostly luxury SUVs, are valued at $800,000 and were likely to be sold abroad, say police.

The SPVM is offering rewards of up to $3,000, given by Info-Crime Montreal, for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

In 2022, just over one thousand stolen vehicles were seized at the port—with nearly half coming from other provinces.

Statistics from police released in January show a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.

There were 9,591 vehicles reported stolen in 2022, double the number in 2020.

Drivers are being urged to install three devices to prevent theft: a tracking system, an anti-theft bar for the steering wheel and a lock to block access to the onboard computer.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through Info-Crime Montreal.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*