17-year-old girl missing from West Island after making 'worrying comments'

Montreal police are asking for helping finding a 17-year-old girl missing from the West Island.

Valentina Nino Larios was last seen in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro area on Monday evening.

Because she made "worrying comments" before her disappearance, police are worried for her safety and trying to locate her as soon as possible.

She's described as a Hispanic, French-speaking girl who is 5'5" and about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants and black backpack.

Anyone with information about Valentina's whereabouts is asked to call 514-393-1133 to submit an anonymous and confidential tip.