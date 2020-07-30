17-year-old killed in Laval shooting

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Laval and two other young men were injured on a night marked by gun violence in and around Montreal.

Police were called to a park near the École Les Explorateurs at the intersection of Saint-Elzéar Blvd. and Bédard St. at about 12:15 A.M. after nearby residents heard several gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the teenager unconscious near the play structures. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a young man in his late teens, was shot in the lower body. He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Neither victim is known to police. No arrests have been made.

In Montreal, police were called to Natasha St. in D.D.O. around 8:00 P.M. after gunshots were heard on the West Island for the second time in less than a week.

At the scene officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery overnight. At last update he was listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover.

Investigators said a fight broke out on the street and at some point during the altercation someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police tried to speak with witnesses but said they received no cooperation.

On Sunday evening residents near Oxford St on the other side of town heard multiple gunshots. No one was hurt in that incident.

Police in Laval and Montreal continue their investigations.