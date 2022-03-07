17-year-old Laval girl missing for two weeks, may still be in Montreal area

People in the Montreal area have been asked to keep an eye out for a 17-year-old girl who's been missing from her Laval home for two weeks.

Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa left her home on Feb. 22, two weeks ago as of Tuesday, and hasn't been back since.

Her family is concerned for her safety and say she could still be in the area.

Ruby is described as a French-speaking girl who is 5'2" tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When she left home she was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded jacket, as well as a dark blue coat, pink shoes, a fluorescent pink balaclava and a thick black scarf.

Anyone with information about Ruby's whereabouts can confidentially contact the Laval Police info line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by dialling 911 and giving the file number LVL 220222-060.