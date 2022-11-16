Police seek public's help locating teen girl missing since October

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old Jasmine Menou Malak, who has not been seen in over a month.

Menou Malak was last seen on Oct. 10 at around 10 a.m. in Verdun. Investigators say she could be outside of Quebec, and that her family has reason to fear for her safety. She is known to travel by foot, public transit, and to take rides with friends.

She is 5'9" (1.75 metres), weighs around 147 lbs (67 kilograms) and has brown, curly, shoulder-length hair, which she occasionally wears straight.

She also has a tattoo on her right forearm which reads "Rima" in black.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or contact their local police station.