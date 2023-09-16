iHeartRadio
17-year-old seriously injured in east Montreal stabbing


Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A 17-year-old was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being stabbed during an altercation in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police (SPVM) were called to the scene on Georges-V Avenue, near Hochelaga Street, around 1 a.m.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident involved "many people." The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Georges-V Avenue was closed to traffic overnight while investigators conducted their work. It was reopened by daybreak.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.  

