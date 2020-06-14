iHeartRadio
17-year-old stabbed in Ile Bizard

FILE PHOTO (photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV Montreal)

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Ile Bizard on Sunday evening.

Police said they received a call at 6:30 p.m. about an armed assault in a wooded area near the corner of Chevremont and Fers-de-Lys.

When police arrived, they found the victim with injuries to his upper body. He was conscious when taken to hospital and his life is not in danger.

The victim's two friends, ages 17 and 18, were not injured.

Police said a suspect fled the scene before they arrived and the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have yet been made.  

