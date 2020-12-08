18 arrested in major anti-drug trafficking operation

Quebec's Organized Crime Repression Squad (ENRCO) arrested 18 people in connection with a drug trafficking operation on Tuesday.

The suspects, 17 of which appeared in court later in the day, were detained in the Quebec City, Beauce and Portneuf sectors and are believed to be linked to the Hells Angels.

Police seized nearly four kilograms of cocaine, more than 134,000 methamphetamine pills and eight firearms. Over $415,000 in cash was also seized.

The operation was part of an investigation that began in January, 2019.

ENRCO has a mandate to specifically target leaders of organized crime, including members of the Hells Angels. The squad is made up of officers from the Surete du Quebec, Quebec City police department and the Levis police department.