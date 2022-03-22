iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

18 Quebec companies to sponsor 1,000 Ukrainian families

image.jpg

A Montreal businessman of Ukrainian heritage announced Tuesday that 18 Quebec companies have agreed to sponsor up to 1,000 families affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Eric Boyko, president, co-founder and CEO of Stingray, says the companies are ready to welcome up to 80 families each in the next few weeks.

He explains they will be in charge of helping the newcomers find work, housing and other means needed to sustain their livelihoods.

In return, the initiative will also help businesses meet their workforce needs.

In addition to Stingray, the companies taking part are are Alimentation Couche-Tard, National Bank of Canada, Bombardier, Broccolini, CAE, Coveo, Groupe HELIOS, Intelcom, JPMA Global, KPMG, Novacap, Plusgrade, Pomerleau, Produits forestiers Résolu, Trans-Pro Logistique, SAJO and 5N Plus.

Other companies interested in participating in the initiative can express their interest by contacting Stingray.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error