18-year-old in critical condition after Quebec City crash

A young driver was seriously injured in a crash in Quebec City, not far from Jean Lesage International Airport, late Thursday.

The accident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Route Jean-Gauvin near Chemin Trait-Carré Pépin, involved only one vehicle, according to the Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ).

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to remove the driver from his vehicle, the SPVQ said.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The three passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident did not suffer any injuries requiring ambulance transport.

"Forensic identification technicians have been dispatched to the scene to reconstruct the event, and an investigation is also underway to determine if there is any criminal involvement in the accident," the SPVQ said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023.