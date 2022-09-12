iHeartRadio
18-year-old injured in alleged assault by 3 teens at Montreal college

College de Maisonneuve is shown in Montreal, Sunday, March 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An 18-year-old man was injured Monday after he was assaulted with a weapon inside a Montreal college (CEGEP). 

Three young men, ages 17, 18 and 19, were arrested in connection with the assault and brought in for questioning. 

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a 911 call was made around 3 p.m. reporting a person had been injured after a fight in Collège de Maisonneuve on Sherbrooke Street, near Nicolet Street, in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim was concious but had been injured in his upper body. He was transported to hospital but authorities do not fear for his life. 

Police say the nature of the weapon and the circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.

