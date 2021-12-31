18-year-old woman dies after hitting a tree with her snowmobile

An 18-year-old woman lost her life on Friday when she hit a tree while driving her snowmobile in the Lanaudière region of Quebec.

The victim, who was driving the snowmobile, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Another adult male was on the snowmobile. He suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Friday on trail 33, near the Baie-du-Milieu road, in Saint-Michel-des-Saints.

A patroller trained in collision investigation went to the scene to analyze the accident, said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The cause of the accident was still unknown at the time of writing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 31, 2021.