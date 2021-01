An 18-year-old woman is in hospital after being stabbed last night in Dorval.

It happened near Michel-Jasmin and Orly - police got the 911 call at around 9:45 p.m.

The woman was conscious when she was taken to hospital where she is recovering from stab wounds to the upper body.

Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested near the scene and will be questioned. A witness will also be questioned.