18-year-old wounded and seven arrested following gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

An 18-year-old was wounded and seven people were arrested following Saturday night’s episode of gun violence in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

It was one of two incidents of gunfire reported in Montreal overnight on the weekend.

Around 11 o’clock, multiple people called to alert police to the sound of gunshots on Émile-Journault Street near 2nd Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim, who was injured in the lower body.

The victim was brought to hospital and was in stable condition Sunday morning.

Police say witnesses described a suspect who was later found and arrested on 9th avenue, near Émile-Journault.

A firearm was reportedly seized from the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers also intercepted two vehicles on Saint-Michel Boulevard, near Jean-Talon, arresting the six people inside.

Several officers remained on the scene near Émile-Journault and 2nd Ave. to investigate the incident.

At around 3:30 a.m., police received more calls reporting gunshots at Camille and Ouellette Streets in the Lachine Borough.

Officers arrived at the scene to find bullets casings on the ground and impact marks on a car and building.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests were made in relation to that incident, and police say they don’t have any suspects.