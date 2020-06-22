19 cases of COVID-19 reported in Quebec daycare centres since reopening last month: Family Minister

Mathieu Lacombe, the Quebec minister responsible for families, said he was pleased with that result, given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province, calling it a "very small" number of cases and noting that thousands of children are being cared for at the province's daycares.

There have been 87 total cases of COVID-19 reported in the province's daycares throughout the pandemic, Lacombe added.

Daycare centres outside of the Greater Montreal area reopened May 11, while those in the Greater Montreal area reopened June 1. Some daycare centres have remained open throughout the pandemic to care for the children of emergency and essential services workers.

Given those numbers, Lacombe declared himself "confident for the future," as the province continues to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.