iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

19 cases of COVID-19 reported in Quebec daycare centres since they reopened last month, families minister says

Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Lacombe announced the models for the return to daycare centres for children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

There have been 19 cases of COVID-19 reported in daycare centres in Quebec since they reopened last month, Quebec's families minister said Monday.

Mathieu Lacombe, the Quebec minister responsible for families, said he was pleased with that result, given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province, calling it a "very small" number of cases and noting that thousands of children are being cared for at the province's daycares.

There have been 87 total cases of COVID-19 reported in the province's daycares throughout the pandemic, Lacombe added.

Daycare centres outside of the Greater Montreal area reopened May 11, while those in the Greater Montreal area reopened June 1. Some daycare centres have remained open throughout the pandemic to care for the children of emergency and essential services workers.

Given those numbers, Lacombe declared himself "confident for the future," as the province continues to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error