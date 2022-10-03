iHeartRadio
19-year-old man shot and injured in downtown Montreal


Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

A 19-year-old man was shot and injured Sunday night in downtown Montreal, according to police (SPVM).

Police were called to the Ville-Marie borough after gunshots were reported on De Maisonneuve Blvd. near St-Thimotée St.

No victims were located. However, hours later, a young man presented himself to a Montreal hospital with a gunshot wound on his foot. His life is not in danger.

All signs indicate he was involved in the Ville-Marie shooting, the SPVM says.

There was still a perimeter around the scene early Monday morning as officers continue their investigation.

