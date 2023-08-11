iHeartRadio
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats


image.jpg

The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue.

A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.

Ben Terry Edouard and Silya Medkour are accused of forcibly confining the victim, physically and sexually assaulting him under the threat of a weapon, and using violence and threats in an attempt "to obtain money."

The alleged events took place Tuesday and Wednesday in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood. The suspects were arrested Wednesday night after a police received an anonymous tip regarding a man held captive at an apartment there.

In a video of the arrests shared on social media, a white car is shown smashing into a police cruiser and then a tree.

As the car is surrounded by officers with the guns drawn, a man and woman emerge with their hands up. The man runs off and is apprehended; police then pull a second man from the back seat, wrestling him to the ground as smoke billows out of the vehicle.

According to Montreal police, the victim, a 30-year-old man, was hospitalized for severe injuries all over his body, including knife wounds and burns.

Ben Terry Edouard and Silya Medkour faced charges in court on Thursday. In addition to the above allegations, the pair are accused of defrauding "various persons" of money at a value "not exceeding $5,000.00." 

Edouard, who was supposed to be on house arrest at the time, was also charged with violating court orders, including violations related to weapons possession.

The victim's identity is covered under a publication ban due to the nature of the alleged crimes against him.

 With files from CTV Montreal's Keila DePape. 

