2 arrested after double stabbing in Old Montreal

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Old Montreal that left two men injured.

Police received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. Friday about a conflict that had degenerated between a group of men in a bar on Saint-Paul Street, near Saint-Pierre Street.

The two victims, men aged 38 and 42, were transported to hospital to be treated for stab wounds.

"We don't fear for both the victims' lives," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM). "Two suspects were arrested; men aged 51; both were transported to the investigation centre."

Officers have also spoken with witnesses in order to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

