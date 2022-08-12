2 arrested after man injured during brawl in Old Montreal

A 32-year-old man is in hospital after he was injured during a fight in Old Montreal.

Several people were involved in the brawl, according to Montreal police (SPVM), who responded to a 911 call at 1:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Place d'Youville and Saint-Nicolas Street.

"The victim was injured to the upper body and transported to hospital," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

A 29-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were arrested in connection with the altercation.

The exact circumstances leading up to the skirmish remain unknown.