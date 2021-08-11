iHeartRadio
2 arrested after shots fired in Chomedey

image.jpg

Two men have been arrested after shots were fired in the Chomedey district, Laval police (SPL) announced Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday, when gunshots were heard at the intersection of 2nd Street and 80th Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

Laval police says it arrested Grant Alexandre Jean-Louis, 25, who was charged at the Laval courthouse for discharging a firearm.

The other person, a 21-year-old man, was charged and released on summons.

Officers also seized two handguns in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to confidentially call the info line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL 210809 053.

