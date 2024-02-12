2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.

They have been identified by neighbours as Jean Guy Forest, 82, and Lorraine Marsolais, 80.

Police believe it was likely a murder-suicide.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they were called at about 3:30 p.m. and responded to a residence on Onulphe Peltier Street in l'Épiphanie, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

QMI news agency reported Marsolais had been stabbed to death, while Forest died by suicide.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News said the low-key, elderly couple lived with their extended family in a multi-generation home that was recently put up for sale. According to neighbours, nothing suspicious ever happened at the home.

"There was no sign tat anything was wrong," said neighbour Emilie Daigle.

Another neighbours noted that Marsolais was having health issues lately and didn't seem well.

This marks the third suspected femicide to take place in Quebec since the start of 2024.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Stephane Giroux