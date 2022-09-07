2 cars destroyed, 1 damaged in suspicious Montreal fires

Two cars were destroyed and another was heavily damaged in two overnight fires on the Island of Montreal.

The fires are considered suspicious, according to Montreal police (SPVM), and the incidents could be linked.

The first blaze happened at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers received a 911 call about a car on fire in the parking lot of a private residence on Eudore-Dubeau Avenue, near Joliot-Curie Avenue in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police received word of another car on fire, this time on Cabrini Street in the Rosemont–la-Petite-Patrie borough.

In addition to destroying the car, the flames spread and damaged another vehicle nearby.

One person was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the fire broke out, but there have been no arrests.

The cars are expected to be towed away for analysis by investigators with the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2022.