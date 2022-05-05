iHeartRadio
2 cars destroyed in suspicious fire in DDO

Two cars were damaged in a suspicious fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two cars were damaged in a suspicious fire early Thursday morning in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on the West Island.

Montreal police (SPVM) received multiple 911 calls at 2 a.m. about a car on fire in the driveway of a home on Malard Street, near Alouette Street.

"The vehicle had some important damages," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it spread to a nearby car.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

