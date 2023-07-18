iHeartRadio
2 dead, 1 injured after crash between motorcycle and vehicle in Lac-Saint-Jean


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

The death toll from Monday's collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Saint-Gédéon, in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, rose overnight.

Provincial police (SQ) confirmed the death of a motorcycle passenger in their 40s. The driver of the motorcycle, in their 50s, was confirmed dead at the crash scene earlier.

The other driver involved, who was alone in the vehicle, was still in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The SQ says the collision occurred around 3:30 on De Quen Street, near Des Îles Road.

"The vehicle heading west collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction with two people on board," said SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

SQ investigators were on the scene Monday to determine the circumstances of the event.

The SQ says speed may have been a factor in the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 18, 2023. 

 

