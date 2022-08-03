iHeartRadio
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal

Montreal police investigate after a man was shot and killed in the borough of Saint-Laurent. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two men are dead in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Montreal.

The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.

"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."

The 64-year-old victim was known to police.

No arrests have been made.

A little while later, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground.

"His death was confirmed onsite," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."

He was not known to police.

Police previously said they had reason to believe the two incidents are linked, but have since discovered they are not.

Security perimeters have been set up at both crime scenes to allow investigators to canvass the areas.

Yoakim confirms the two deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides on the territory monitored by Montreal police.

