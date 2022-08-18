iHeartRadio
2 dead in Laurentians in presumed domestic violence, children in youth protection

image.jpg

A case of alleged domestic violence left two people dead and one injured late Wednesday night in a residential area of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, in the Laurentians.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), officers from the Régie de police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes received a 911 call at 11:45 p.m. about an incident at a house on des Mélèzes Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 70-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

They then located the body of a woman in her 30s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after, police found a 42-year-old man in a car with serious injuries.

He later died at the hospital.

At least two children were found in the house, but it is not yet known if they witnessed any of the violence.

They have since been turned over to Youth Protection (DPJ).

The SQ did not specify if the man in the car was found near the house or farther away.

The force says it will work with local police to investigate the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 18, 2022. 

