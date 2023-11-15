2 fires leave 9 injured in Montreal

Nine people were injured after two fires broke out in Montreal on Tuesday night.

Four of them were taken to hospital.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the first fire broke out in a three-storey residential building on Gascon Street in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

The flames were contained to the apartment of a 59-year-old woman who suffered serious smoke inhalation.

She was the only person injured in the fire, and officials say they fear for her life.

The rest of the building's occupants were allowed to return home following the incident.

Montreal police say the cause of the fire remains unknown, but it does not appear to be of a criminal nature.

A second fire broke out at 9:40 p.m. in a 15-apartment building on Melrose Street, near Wellington Street in Verdun.

Eight people were injured, with three sent to hospital.

Their lives are not in danger, according to police.

However, there is extensive damage to the building.

Investigators with the Montreal fire department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2023.