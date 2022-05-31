iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

2 homes hit as gunshots ring out in Riviere-des-Prairies

Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in a residential neighbourhood in Riviere-des-Prairies. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in a residential area in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

Officers responded to several 911 calls at 10:30 p.m. Monday about gunfire near Fernand-Forest Avenue and Albertine-Morin Street.

Upon arrival, police located gunshot impacts on a residential building containing two homes and found several shell casings on the ground.

The force notes the residents of the homes hit by gunfire are not known to police.

"It's not known if the residence was targeted or if it was somebody on the street that was targeted," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

There have been no arrests and police are still searching for witnesses.

Officers say they also plan to look at surveillance footage in the area in order to figure out what happened.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error