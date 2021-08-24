iHeartRadio
2 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in a park in LaSalle

Two people are in hospital following a stabbing in a park in Montreal's LaSalle borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two people are in hospital following a stabbing in a park in Montreal's LaSalle borough Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the altercation happened during an argument among a group of teenagers at Riverside Park, near Centrale Street and 35th Avenue.

The force says the lives of the two people injured are not in danger.

One person was arrested and investigators are working to understand the circumstances leading to the stabbings.

As of Tuesday morning, the reason for the dispute remains unknown.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2021.

