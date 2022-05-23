iHeartRadio
2 injured in suspicious fire in Longueuil

Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL

Two people are in hospital after what Longueuil police (SPAL) is calling a suspicious fire in the Vieux-Longueuil borough.

Firefighters were called to Daniel Street at 10 p.m. Sunday to battle a blaze in a residential building.

"Residents were evacuated and two people were transported to hospital for injuries unrelated to burns," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

He states officials have reason to believe the fire is of a criminal nature.

An investigation is underway to determine the events leading up to the blaze.

