iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

2 men are in the hospital with stab wounds after a fight escalated in a Longueuil hotel


A fight broke out in a Longueuil hotel and both men ended up in the hospital with stab wounds. SOURCE: SPAL

A fight that broke out in a hotel on Montreal's South Shore escalated and two men wound up in the hospital after being stabbed.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that at around 4:20 a.m. Monday an altercation broke out in a hotel on Serigny Street.

Both men, aged 21 and 26, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by a sharp object.

The men were arrested and will be interviewed by investigators.

The two are not known to police. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*